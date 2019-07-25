Samsung is about to relaunch the Galaxy Fold. It will happen in September but before the foldable phone, we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be unveiled first. More mid-range Galaxy phone units will also be introduced but we don’t focus on them. Usually, we’ll just announce once an OEM makes a major product launch. The mid-range phone category will get new additions from Samsung and LG. There is no formal and official release yet but we’ve seen renders and specs on an Android Enterprise listing.

The Samsung Galaxy A series will soon include the Galaxy A10s. The phone is said to arrive with a large 6.2-inch Infinity-V screen, HD+ resolution, 32GB built-in storage, 2GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The device will already run on the latest Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

Also sighted on the same source is the LG X2 (2019). It’s been a while since we last featured an LG X phone. An LG X2 was released last year. A 2019 model is believed to be arriving as well. It may roll out with the following specs: 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, NFC support, and Android 9.0 Pie OS. This won’t include a fingerprint sensor. That’s understandable since LG wants to keep the price low.

These two smartphones are entry-level to mid-range. We expect prices will be affordable. They won’t go over your budget, making them the ideal options if you’re looking for a new phone or a secondary smartphone. Let’s wait and see.