New smartphones may come with great new features, but it also comes with a drawback regarding its battery life. It just drains too fast. So battery packs are always a necessity for heavy users. With the release of its new flagship, the Galaxy S8, Samsung has also released a new fast charging 5100 mAh battery pack and it is now available for purchase through Amazon. It will cost you $59.95 which should be worth it just to juice up your device on the go.

You will be able to get 2 full charges from the battery pack, ranging from 0-100% charge from most of the smartphones currently in the market. It comes with two USB ports, one for a regular USB and the other for a USB-C. You also get a microUSB to USB cable as well as a microUSB to USB-C adapter. The battery pack also has a LED bar to show you how much juice it still has left. It also comes with a strap so you can carry it around easily and even attach it to things like your bike or your bag.

It carries with it the Samsung Fast Charge technology, but if your device doesn’t support it, it will charge with the standard 2A output. If you have to charge the battery pack itself and your device, it can do it at the same time with pass-through charging.

The Samsung Fast Charge 5100 mAh battery pack is now available through Amazon and will cost you $59.95. It comes in two colors, silver and navy blue.

SOURCE: Amazon