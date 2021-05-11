Samsung could be venturing further into the processors game. The Exynos-powered Galaxy phones aren’t exactly preferred over the Snapdragon variants but the South Korean tech giant believes its chipsets are powerful enough. The company will not use those processors used on phones on future laptops but it will work on better versions. A laptop version of the Exynos chip may be better. It is imagined to be premium and able to work faster and with more efficiency. There is no official announcement from Samsung but the company is considering to launch one.

The release may be in the second half of the year according to a source. At the moment, Exynos processors are used on Galaxy phones and devices from OEM like Vivo. If Samsung proceeds with Exynos SoCs for laptops, then it will be the first Windows laptop maker to release its own processor that can run on both notebooks and smartphones.

Apple has already done a similar thing. Its very own M1 chip is enough to power the MacBooks. Apple has teamed up with ARM for this mobile application processor.

Samsung’s new Exynos processor for notebooks will use the graphics processing unit (GPU) developed with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). The GPU is set to enhance the current graphical technology offered by Samsung. The chip is also said to “offer improved functions, including extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency, by utilizing a 5-nanometer processing technology” as per an unknown industry source.

You can say this is just a bandwagon but we believe Samsung is simply adapting to the needs of the consumers. With the pandemic still not over, people are encouraged to stay at home. The more time spent at home, the more people want and need gadgets that work for them whether for work, school, or entertainment.

Samsung wants to enter the laptop category with its own Exynos chip. It has potential but the top mobile OEM has a lot of work to do if it wants to rival Intel or Apple in this area. Let’s wait and see.