The Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 chipset is bringing On-device AI processing. It will be available on the Galaxy S10 as the 9820 variant was already benchmarked on AnTuTu. We know the processor will be more AI-centric, thanks to a bunch of artificial intelligence capabilities and powerful custom CPU. The chipset is expected to expand the features of mobile phones and bring them to a more advanced level. We have yet to get a hold of an Exynos 9820 gadget but we can expect the first ones will allow ultimate efficiency and superior performance.

Samsung has provided a quick list of what Exynos 9820 can offer. They’re a lot but mainly, we gather the processor will make mobile gaming and multitasking faster and more seamless.

The Exynos 9820 comes with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to process any AI-related work about seven times faster. The Exynos chipset is already 4th-gen and is able to handle single-core and multi-core performances 15% and 25% better than the previous Exynos 9810.

This one includes an LTE-Advanced Pro modem that offers up to 316Mbps upload speed and up to 2.0Gbps download speed. We can expect a more seamless online gameplay, video streaming, and browsing.

The Exynos 9820 also comes with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU, advanced image signal processor (ISP), multi-format codec, and 8K video support. Power efficiency is set at 40% better and 35% more efficient.

Samsung is offering solid security with the Exynos 9820 as made possible by the physically unclonable function (PUF). It allows improved mobile productivity and an enhanced battery life.

