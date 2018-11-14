Last week, we told you about an Exynos 7nm EUV chipset that will be used on the next-gen Galaxy S10. It’s the other premium processor aside from the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon. The South Korean tech giant, also known as a leader in advanced semiconductor tech, has officially introduced the Exynos 9 Series 9820 Processor. It’s the newest AP that can cater to premium flagship phones and can allow on-device AI. This may rival Huawei’s Kirin 980 that also offers the same kind of artificial intelligence.

You see, on-device AI is more in demand because not everyone has regular access to the Internet or cloud. With this kind of native artificial intelligence, your programs and apps will work and give suggestions faster. Searching for data and your old behaviors may be instant.

The Exynos 9820 mobile processor takes advantage of a custom CPU (4th-gen), enhanced neural processing unit (NPU) to bring new smart experiences to mobile devices, and a 2.0-gigabits-per-second (Gbps) LTE Advanced Pro modem. Some the advantages the Exynos 9820 can offer include 40% improvement in power efficiency, 15% increase in multi-core performance, 35-percent power savings, faster mobile broadband speeds, more enriched AR and VR applications, and more immersive multimedia experiences.

Samsung’s System LSI Marketing VP Ben Hur shared: “As AI-related services expand and their utilization diversify in mobile devices, their processors require higher computational capabilities and efficiency. The AI capabilities in the Exynos 9 Series 9820 will provide a new dimension of performance in smart devices through an integrated NPU, high-performance fourth-generation custom CPU core, 2.0Gbps LTE modem and improved multimedia performance.”

The company will bring the Exynos 9 Series 9820 in mass production before year-end to be used on flagship phones due in 2019. We’re assuming the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy foldable phone will each have an Exynos 9820 variant.

SOURCE: Samsung