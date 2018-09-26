Samsung Experience was launched earlier this year with the 9.0 version. It’s now due for an update and looks like Samsung Experience 10 will roll out soon. We saw an early build of the Experience app out for the Galaxy S9+ while Samsung Experience 10 on Galaxy S9 was leaked a few days ago. It was said to be controversial because of an obvious redesign but you know how it is when a new program or UI is out–criticisms abound.

Those who own a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ running on Snapdragon may have already tried the new Experience 10. It’s still in beta but if you’re planning to hold off the installation, we understand if you want to do so because it’s not stable yet.

Samsung Experience 10 will include several new apps for the Galaxy phones. One of which is Samsung Internet 9.0. There’s also the Samsung Experience 10.0 Launcher.

These changes were sighted on an APK code. We don’t think it’s final yet so anything can still change.

Not to confuse you but this Samsung Experience 10.0 Launcher is said to be similar to what is on Experience 9.5 on the Note 9. It’s close with some changes like bigger icons within the app drawer or folders.

When you launch Bixby Home, it is faster and a new animation may be noticed. You will also notice the same background in the settings plus a large white card style.

VIA: XDA