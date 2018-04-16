Samsung may soon jump on the notch bandwagon. It did skip such feature with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ but we’re expecting the Note 9 will have it according to a recently leaked illustration of what seems to be a patent application. The race to a bigger screen-to-body ratio is on. It may be far before a true fullscreen display will be ready but using the notch is a big step. If you may remember Huawei, the Chinese said the notch is part of transition only for the full bezel-less display.

Apple also has the same plan and we don’t doubt other OEMs will follow. As for Samsung, the notch will be implemented on the next-gen Note 9 if the rumors will turn out to be true. The first brands to try the notch design are Essential and Apple. Other OEMs soon followed like ASUS, Huawei, Nokia, LG, and OnePlus.

The leaked images below tell us the possibility of a notch Samsung Galaxy phone. We’re guessing it will be the Note 9. If not, we can probably see this on the next-gen Galaxy S10 but it’s too early to tell.

The notch on the image hosts a number of sensors, the camera, and the earpiece. The edges are curved but there is no visible lip on the bottom which tells us the bezels will be really small.

Checking the rear panel, we see a dual rear camera system with flash. Interestingly. there is no rear fingerprint reader which tells us Samsung may finally be implementing the on-screen fingerprint sensor on the front display. That is another possibility but let’s just wait and see for more leaks and speculations.

VIA: MobielKopen