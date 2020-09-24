Back in April, Samsung was mentioned to introduce a blood pressure monitoring feature. It was soon cleared in South Korea for the Galaxy Watch Active2. The Samsung Health Monitor app was then updated with blood pressure monitoring. Samsung Health now has ECG and blood oxygen monitoring features but it is only now that the Electrocardiogram Monitoring App is made available for the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy Watch3. The new app has already been cleared by the FDA in the United States.

If you own a Galaxy Watch3, you can now take advantage of the on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on the device via a special app. It’s also accessible on a Galaxy Watch Active 2. These two are similar in many ways and are very useful.

Make sure you download or update the Samsung Health Monitor app. The watches can monitor your heart rhythm for irregularities. The app can also help scan signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). The on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG) readings can be viewed on the app so you can always track your health.

The Samsung Health Monitor app works with the ECG Monitor app. The watch placed snug on your wrist can record an ECG. The app can then identify if it is AFib or Sinus Rhythm. It can also record relevant symptoms like dizziness or fatigue. You can generate a PDF report to send to your doctor or healthcare provider.

Other important features of the ECG monitoring app include oxygen saturation tracking with the Galaxy Watch3. This can check how your respiratory system is transferring oxygen into the bloodstream for wellness and fitness purposes. As for the Galaxy Watch 3, it also offers sleep tracking features that include checking REM cycles, vitals, and breathing. It can show a detailed report of your sleep quality and then provide tips on you can improve your rest.