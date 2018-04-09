If you like using or you have to use your new Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ as your computer, you’ll need a bit of help if you need a larger screen. The DeX Pad for the two new flagships is now available for pre-order so you can have a desktop-like experience with your new flagship device, along with a few other peripherals you will need. You will be able to have enhanced document editing, even better multi-tasking, and full-screen mobile gaming.

For the DeX Pad to turn your smartphone into a desktop, you will of course need other desktop accessories like mouse, keyboard, and monitor. Once you’ve connected all of these to your DeX Pad and you’ve connected your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, you will then be able to use its desktop interface and perform tasks better now that you’ll have a larger screen but still with the seamless functionality of your smartphone.

When watching movies or TV shows or playing video games, you will have a more immersive experience. If it’s productivity that you need to have, you’ll also be able to use DeX optimized apps like email, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Focus. You also get multi-resolution support, from HD+ to WQHD (2K) resolutions. Of course, basic phone functions like texts, calls, and notifications will be accessible on the taskbar. You can even use your phone’s Infinity Display as a virtual touch pad.

The Samsung DeX Pad is now available for pre-order for $99.99 and will be available in the market by May 13. For a limited time only, you’ll get it for free when you buy a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ on samsung.com.