Google launched the Android Enterprise Recommended program to help users, particularly enterprises, in selecting devices that meet Google’s standard requirements in terms of hardware, software, and updates. Now they’re adding some new program requirements to meet the evolving needs of the enterprise users as well as adapting to constantly upgrading technology. And more importantly, they’re finally adding Samsung devices, at least the ones running on Android 11, to the program. They join other brands like Lenovo, Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

The validated devices included in the Android Enterprise Recommended program have passed Google’s requirements and so companies and individual users get the “guarantee” that this is something they can use for their business needs. Especially now that a lot of companies are letting their employees work from home, providing them with the best and most secure devices is important. And now Android is adding “tighter hardware specifications” to the program.

The new requirements will be seen in the updated Android Enterprise Solutions Directory. You will get information about the last date it was updated, what Android release is running on the device when it was validated, regional availability of the specific device, and critical industry certifications. This is part of their efforts to have more transparency when it comes to device update support as well as tight hardware information.

Samsung devices that are running on Android 11 are now part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program, specifically the Galaxy S20 family, Note20, Tab S7 and Tab S7+. This is part of their commitment to enterprise customers which include advanced security features, better controls and systems for IT administrators, as well as all the requirements that Google is asking for to be a “recommended” device.

Android zero-touch enrollment is also now available for devices in the program that are running on Android 9.0 and above. Customers who will be using Samsung devices have an option to use that or the Knox Mobile Enrollment.