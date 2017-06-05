There are a lot of apps that are available out there that can help you maintain and manage your device. But if it’s something from your device manufacturer, you will probably trust it more than a third-party app. Samsung’s Device Maintenance app has undergone several forms and name changes, including the Smart Manager for the last two flagships, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7. Now it’s finally available as Device Maintenance and you can now find it on Google Play Store in selected territories.

The app will be apart from the usual system updates that Samsung regularly rolls out to devices. It has a lot of features that you will find useful, if you’re obsessed with monitoring and fixing your smartphone’s performance. It will give you a report on the current condition of your Samsung device, rating it on a 100-point scale. And with just one click, it promises that it can optimize your smartphone or tablet if its condition scored low on the scale.

The app also gives you a Power saving mode and a Maximum power saving mode if you think you might run out of battery and you don’t have a power source soon. You can also choose from four different Performance modes: Optimize, Game, Entertainment, and High. The app can also tell you which apps are draining your battery, offers to remove unnecessary files, manages and frees up RAM, and even detects malware.

The app also offers two widget types and also an edge panel so it’s more convenient. You can download Device Maintenance from the Google Play Store for free.

VIA: Android Police