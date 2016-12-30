Samsung will be bringing its new and proprietary UHQ (Ultra High Quality) 32bit audio technology to town at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas. This new audio standard will be highlighted among new products – which includes the H7 wireless speaker.

UHQ audio from Samsung has the ability to upscale audio sources to 32bit output, for both wired and wireless connections. Samsung claims that 32bit audio creates sound closer in quality to the original recording than existing HD audio. The technology also applies a feature they call “distortion cancelling” so that you get the audio as clear as possible.

The H7 Wireless Speaker is one of the new products that feature UHQ audio. The sleek and minimalist design has already turned a lot of heads from the CES 2017 buildup that it has won a CES 2017 Innovation award even before the trade show begins.

We hope that Samsung’s new UHQ audio technology starts spilling over soon to mobile devices, especially as the launch of the upcoming Galaxy S8 draws near. Will we see UHQ audio with the Galaxy S8? That question should be answered pretty soon.

SOURCE: Samsung