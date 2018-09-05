It’s not really a surprise anymore if you’ve been following tech news for some time now but Samsung confirmed that they will indeed be releasing a foldable smartphone and the announcement can be before the year ends. DJ Koh, the CEO of the Korean OEM’s mobile division confirmed this in an interview with CNBC, saying that “it’s time to deliver” a foldable phone to a market that apparently wants one. This comes after months of rumors and patent leaks that points to that being a direction that they will take in the next few years.

But if you expected Koh to reveal details about this foldable device, you’ll be mistaken. What he shared was the design thinking that went behind their decision to pursue this new, well, new-ish, technology. He said that every device, feature, and innovation should be meaningful to the customers and that when they eventually use it, they will understand why Samsung made that particular product.

He also said that the upcoming foldable phone is different from a tablet of course because otherwise, they should have just made a tablet then. He also said that users will be able to use most of the features of the device even when folded. But when you need to look closely at something or browse more leisurely, then that’s when the unfolding is needed.

If you previously had a flip phone, you’re probably wondering if it’s just the same and why all the fuss. While it will probably rely on a hinge to connect the two sections as well, Samsung is looking at just one, single screen that will bend and fold at will. He described the development process as “complicated” but also said that they’ve “nearly concluded” all the development they may need.

Koh indicated that more details will probably be unveiled at the Samsung Developer Conference that will happen later this year in November. However, there are no specific details yet as to when a full launch will happen.

VIA: CNBC