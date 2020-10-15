The successor to the mid-range Exynos 980 is now confirmed by Samsung, and yes it is indeed the Exynos 1080 SoC. The chipset for mid-range competitive phones is going to be built on the 5nm manufacturing process, the same one that the latest iPhone 12 series smartphones are having with the A14 Bionic chipset. This will bring power and efficiency improvements for the phones sporting this processor.

It would be interesting to see how the chipset performs in real-life conditions since Samsung has been criticized for sub-par performance in the previous Exynos chipsets. Incidentally, the Exynos 1080 SoC has managed to beat the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset – currently the best when it comes to the market leader Qualcomm – in benchmark scores.

Of Course, Qualcomm is slated to announce its own 5nm process chipset, Snapdragon 875 by the end of 2020, which should be way ahead of Exynos 1080 with its ARM Cortex-X1 Super Core. Still, the performance of mid-range Exynos 1080 can be gaged from the latest benchmark scores.

Samsung’s SoC is going to have the horsepower of the latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores and Mali-G78 GPU. It would be a safe bet to say that the processor will have two powerful Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores going by the notion that it is the successor of Exynos 980 chipset.

Android Authority informs that Samsung is going to announce the details of the mid-range SoC soon and we can expect it to be on-board 5G phones in early 2021 – Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G successor could be one on the cards. These are early days and we expect to learn more about the power, performance, and possible devices powered by the new chipset, stay tuned.