Streaming to virtual reality (VR) platforms is relatively new, although the technology for it is now available, and VR headsets and platforms are slowly getting mass appeal. So it doesn’t surprise us at all that Samsung is now teaming up with the X Games to stream three events to the Samsung Gear VR platform.

At the annual X Games in Minneapolis which kicks off this Thursday, Samsung will be putting up virtual reality tech to be able to stream three events to users of the Samsung Gear VR in 48 countries globally. These events include the popular Skateboard Vert, happening on Thursday, then the BMX Street on Friday, and then the Skateboard Street Amateurs on Saturday.

This means that Gear VR users will be able to watch these three events from the comfort of their homes – with robust internet connections, ideally – all in virtual reality. And trust us, if you haven’t seen the Skateboard Vert event live, seeing it in VR is the next best thing.

Skateboard Vert – Thursday, July 13, 2017

6:45 p.m. ET – Live VR on Samsung Gear VR

BMX Street – Friday, July 14, 2017

6:00 p.m. ET – Live VR on Samsung Gear VR

Skateboard Street Amateurs – Saturday, July 15, 2017

6:00 p.m. ET – Live VR on Samsung Gear VR

To get in on these X Games events, you will need to install the Samsung VR app on your Gear VR system. Then it’s just a matter of waiting for the events to start broadcasting in VR.

SOURCE: ESPN