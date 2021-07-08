We’ve known for some time now that Samsung will be deleting all of your Cloud storage data by August 31, 2021. But it looks like they have changed their mind, at least when it comes to the super final date when all of the data stored in the cloud will be erased. You’re getting a 3-month extension for downloading your data or transferring to another cloud storage service. You now have until November 30, 2021 to migrate all of your stuff or forever hold your digital peace.

SAM Mobile says that Samsung Cloud users received a notification on the app that they now have three months more to migrate their data from the paid storage plan, GallerySync and Drive. All data will be erased at the end of November instead of the original announcement that was end of August. There was no reason given as to why you get three more months but it probably is because of the slow pace of data migration that they’re seeing.

In any case, if you still haven’t yet backed up your data to a new cloud service, the one that Samsung is suggesting is Microsoft’s One Drive. There’s a catch though as you will have to do the migration on or before October 1, 2021. After that, you won’t be able to transfer your data to OneDrive automatically. You probably can still do a manual transfer but that may need some extra steps that can be a hassle for some users. So if you’re keen on OneDrive, better do it before the deadline.

All paid storage plans on Samsung Cloud will automatically be canceled on October 1, 2021 and customers’ last payments will be refunded. All the features that are still currently there will stop working by November 30, 2021 along with the data deletion. If you still haven’t decided what to do with all the photos, videos, files stored in Samsung Cloud, at least you have a couple more months to decide and then do the actual migration.

A lot of companies launched their own cloud storage service until they realized it wasn’t sustainable for them in the long run. Samsung is one of those and they don’t plan to launch anything similar in the future so the end of Samsung Cloud will also be the end of any cloud services for the Korean OEM.