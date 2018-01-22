For reasons that weren’t clearly explained, it looks like Samsung is discontinuing the backup of data from third-party apps through its Samsung Cloud service. The email sent out to users just informed them that by February 6, all data that has previously been saved on Samsung’s cloud will be erased and that they will not be able to back it up after the deadline. This is bad news for those who were paying for extra storage because of this particular feature.

The good news is that everything else on Samsung Cloud remains the same. If you’re backing up your photos, videos, numbers, files, etc, you can still do it. It’s just the data from third-party apps that will no longer be accepted after February 6. Since there are no other details about this, we can assume that this is a permanent move since they will also be deleting even those data that have already been backed up in the cloud.

If you’re looking for an alternative, then the Samsung Smart Switch Mobile app is a viable option, since it recently gained the ability to back up and restore data from other applications to a microSD card. This is probably one of the reasons why Samsung did away with this feature for the Cloud service. So if you’re looking to switch to another Android device, then this will come in handy so you don’t need to start from scratch for other apps.

Don’t forget to back up your third-party data that’s in your Samsung Cloud already before February 6 or risk losing all that information that you already have there. Your photos, files, etc will remain untouched when you update your Samsung Cloud app.

VIA: Samsung Community