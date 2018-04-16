The Samsung Chromebook Pro aka ‘Kevin’ has been sighted over a year and then it was thought to have a stylus and was up for pre-order on Amazon. The device was soon released officially but we haven’t heard anything since until over the weekend when a refreshed version with a backlit keyboard was sighted online. There is no official announcement but an official product page is on the company’s official website. The new Samsung Chromebook Pro has been upgraded with better specs and features.

The Chrome OS-powered notebook now comes equipped with a 12.3-inch 3:2 400 nit super-bright display, 2400 x 1600 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, Core M3 Skylake chipset, and of course, a stylus. The keyboard now has a backlight so it’s easier to see and type even when the lighting condition isn’t always ideal.

The new Chromebook will set you back for $599 which is still a bit pricey. If you don’t want to pay full price, you can opt for the monthly installment plan of $50. You can order straight from Samsung online but you will have to pay the tax and shipping.

As with the original version, this Samsung Chromebook Pro works as a laptop which can be transformed into a tablet. Simply flip the screen so you are free to check your social media accounts or play games as you would on a tablet.

SOURCE: Samsung