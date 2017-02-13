The new Samsung Chromebook Plus is finally available for pre-order. This Chrome OS-powered notebook is a convertible touch laptop that comes with an S-Pen for a more convenient and efficient mobile computing. This Chromebook boasts of a 360° rotating screen so you can use it either as laptop or as a tablet. This one already features Google Play Store support so you can run Android apps and games.

To review the specs, this one comes equipped with a hexa-core processor, 12.3-inch LED display with 2400 x 1600 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, stereo speakers, Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, USB C port, built-in pen, and a 5140mAh battery.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is better than any other ordinary Chromebook not because it can already run Android apps. This new Chromebook transforms into a tablet so you can use it like any other slate–portable and convenient. This one allows for better multitasking and productivity.

This new Samsung Chromebook is a bit expensive at $449. That’s pricey for a Chromebook which is only usually under $400. The new Chromebook is now up for pre-order on Best Buy and Amazon.

Samsung Chromebook Plus is built for the Google Play Store so whether you want new entertainment, games, movies, music, and books, you can have easy access to all those things.

SOURCE: Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy