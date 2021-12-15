Samsung has a lot in store for the consumers. The new products are not just for the South Koreans but for the rest of the world. At the CES 2022 happening in Las Vegas, Samsung will be launching a slew of new technologies. Rumor has it the Galaxy S21 FE may be introduced but there is no confirmation yet. The Galaxy S22 series may also be teased but that’s just a speculation. Samsung Electronics will be revealing new stuff and it will begin with a pre-event on January 4.

A pre-show keynote address will be held before the CES opens. A live event will happen on January 4, 6:30PM (9:30 PM EST) in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom. Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device eXperience) Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head Jong-Hee (JH) Han will be sharing the keynote.

Samsung’s theme will be ‘Together for Tomorrow’. The idea is centered on how to build a more sustainable planet.

The keynote will present new ways how it can be done. Samsung is expected to demonstrate connected and customized experiences for everyone. We’re guessing the next-gen smartphones will be teased. The name of the Galaxy S22 Ultra variant may also be mentioned.

The keynote will be livestreamed from Samsung.com and the Samsung Newsroom. In the coming weeks and until January 4, we can expect more details or images about upcoming devices, services, and technologies will surface. Samsung will present its numerous plans for 2022 so let us wait and see.