It’s not that they expect Samsung devices to break down easily (or do they?). But the Korean OEM is expanding its Samsung Care program to bring even more same-day authorized service for their customers across the U.S. There will be more than 300 uBreakiFix locations starting March 15 where you can bring your supported Samsung premium devices and get same-day support and services including screen and battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other out-of-warranty support services.

Galaxy owners can choose to either make an online appointment or just go directly to any of the more than 300 Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations in all the major metro areas in the country. And since they are authorized centers, they only use genuine parts, proprietary Samsung tools when repairing your device, and of course, those fixing your phones are Samsung-certified professionals.

These authorized service locations will be able to give users things like front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and even some out-of-warranty support services but there may be fees applicable for the latter. The devices that will enjoy these same-day services are the following: Galaxy S9 and S9+, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Galaxy S6 and S6+, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy Note 5.

Samsung Care is planning to add more uBreakiFix service locations by this year and by early 2019, they are aiming to add 200 more. At least, Samsung owners of supported flagship devices will have easier access to these locations, that is if they live in metro areas of course.

SOURCE: Samsung