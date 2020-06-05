If you take a lot of group pictures but haven’t mastered yet the art of doing it selfie or groufie style, Samsung has created a Camera Controller app so your smartwatch can do it for you. The app’s basic function is for your wearable to become your photo and video controller for your smartphone. Now the app, available on the Galaxy Store, has added more supported smartphones including the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy S9 series.

XDA Developers says the Camera Controller app was first teased by Samsung when they launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2. But the supported smartphones were not that many. Upon launch and even with a major update, you could only use it with the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy Flip. Even though it was initially introduced with the latest smartwatch, those who have the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch Active can also use it.

But now, they’re adding more smartphones that can use this remote camera controller app. If you own a Galaxy S9 series, a Galaxy Note 9, and a Galaxy Z Flip, you can also now be able to take pictures with your smartwatch while your phone is away from you and set up to take that family picture or a group picture with your friends at dinner (although the latter may not happen in the next few weeks or months).

Once you download the app on our smartwatch through the Galaxy Store, launch it and it will prompt you to open your camera app on your smartphone. Then just set the phone app and tap the camera app on your wrist when ready. You can even use Instagram mode, Night mode, Pro mode, and Live Focus mode just by choosing which mode you need on the app on your wrist, as long as you’re using the stock camera.

Hopefully, Samsung will also make this available on more smartwatches and devices. That’s one of the advantages of having your own app store as you are able to bring device-specific exclusive content.