A lot of people are drawn to the Android platform because of all the customization that you can do with it, both as a user and as a developer. But sometimes, those are also limited especially those that are integrated into the smartphone’s system. Often, these things are left up to the OEM but oftentimes they don’t give users much of a choice. When Good Lock was introduced back in 2016, users were pretty excited about it and all its customization options, until it eventually disappeared. The good news is that it’s now back for selected high-end devices and territories.

Good Lock sounds like just one app but it’s actually a suite of utilities that allows you to change some parts of your smartphone’s Samsung Experience (formerly TouchWiz) according to things like color, format, etc. For example, you have Lockstar which lets you change how you see your locked screen. You can change the background, clock, arrangement of elements, and even the gestures that you use to unlock your device. Quickstar is another utility that you can use to customize your Quick Panel. If you’re bored with the black text you see in your settings, this is the chance to change them with the Coloring tab. You can also choose the icons displayed in the status bar and also customize your notification multi-window.

The Task Changer app meanwhile lets you swipe left and right through recent apps or you can also use Scroll effects or the Mini mode which minimizes the apps to the bottom of your screen so you can scroll through them with one hand. Routines is similar to Tasker and IFTTT, letting you set up and run multiple tasks with just one trigger action. If it’s just your clock that you want to change, there’s also a Clock Face utility included. It’s both for your always on display and your lock screen. There are a lot of color options and even some that matches your background color.

However, the Good Lock suite is only compatible with the the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy FE, and other Samsung devices running on Android 8.0 Oreo. It’s also limited to Korea, the United States, UK, Singapore, Australia, and Canada. Hopefully, they’ll expand later on.

SOURCE: Samsung