The idea of a smart speaker from Samsung has long been known. Since last year, we’ve been hearing about a Bixby-powered speaker that may rival the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. There are others entering the business but the South Korean tech giant, Samsung, seems to be late in the game. We know it’s really working on one but it may be delayed until the second half of the year. We’re excited how this Bixby smart speaker will be different and similar to the other smart devices we already know.

The Bixby Speaker is said to have more sensors than most models. It may be able to detect humans so the idea that it can detect when a person is around and do stuff automatically isn’t far from happening. An infrared sensor may be added to detect human activity so the gadget will be really smarter than ever. Well, that is, if Bixby will actually get smarter in many aspects.

A new patent was sighted, showing off the Samsung speaker with microphones, sensors, and possibly a camera. There’s also the addition of a temperature or humidity sensor so it can report the weather.

The image here shows a subwoofer-like speaker. We’re imagining it will look like any ordinary home speaker but with the smarts of a voice assistant.

