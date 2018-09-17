While smartphones have not gotten to the point where most of them don’t have headphone jacks just yet, there are a lot of Bluetooth headphones out there vying for your attention. AKG, which is owned by Samsung, has now announced their newest line of wireless headphones that offers the quality you’ve gotten used to from the brand. And even though you may still be able to use your regular headphones on your Samsung phone for now, it may still be worth giving one of them a try.

The N700NC is the most expensive and probably the most “advanced” of the bunch. It is an over-the-ear headphones that has an adaptive noise canceling feature. You actually get to control how much of the environmental noise will get to seep into whatever it is you’re listening to. You can turn the noise canceling down if you want to listen to your music while still being aware of your surroundings.

The adaptive noise cancelling feature will also ensure that the voice calls will be “crystal clear” although how it does that wasn’t included in the announcement just yet. You will however be able to use the headphones for 20 hours on a single charge, if you’ll stream your music over Bluetooth. There aren’t a lot of details yet, but we’ll probably get more soon.

The Y500 meanwhile is a pair of on-ear wireless headphones that can connect to two Bluetooth devices and will last you 33 hours. It can pause your playback when you remove the headphones and then resume when you put them back on. The Y100 is a pair of wireless earbuds that should last you 8 hours before you will need to recharge it.

The Y500 is priced at $149.95 while the Y100 is more affordable at $99.95. They’re now both available on Amazon and other retailers. The N700NC meanwhile will be priced at $349.95 but will be launched later this year.

VIA: SlashGear