It’s about time that Samsung refreshed its virtual reality (VR) platform to keep up with the times, and it has added the one thing that the Gear VR has needed since it was launched over a year ago on November 2015 – a handheld controller. The Korean gadget giant is bringing us the new Samsung Gear VR with Controller, even better VR experience for your expanding VR needs.

The new Samsung Gear VR will come with a handheld controller that allows you to control volume easily. It features a round touchpad for creating various actions within reach of your hands. It also has a trigger for use in games that require one.

The new controller also features a “home” and “back” button for better control of Android specific interfaces within the VR environment. And with less action now needed to control things, Samsung promises over a month’s worth of use of the new Gear VR, if you use it for an average of 2 hours per day – a big promise for the device that features a 1,000mAh battery.

This new Samsung Gear VR is compatible with the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Note5, S6 edge+, S6 and S6 edge. There is no mention of the price yet, or when it would be available. Another question would be if the upcoming Galaxy S8 will be compatible with it, but we’re pretty sure Samsung thought about that already.

SOURCE: Samsung