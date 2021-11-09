If LPDDR5 RAM wasn’t fast enough already, then hold your horses as even faster RAM is coming your way in 2022. Samsung Electronics has announced the world’s first LPDDR5X DRAM chip which is blazing fast and consumes less power than its predecessor. As per the South Korean firm, the super-fast RAM fabricated using the 14nm process is 1.3x faster when we talk of performance and consumes 20 percent lesser battery power. It can transfer data at 8.5Gbps speeds compared to 6.4Gbps on the LPDDR5 RAM.

The chip has a total capacity of 16GB with a 64GB per memory package to fulfill the demand for high-capacity mobile devices that never stop craving for more. This Random Access Memory will be ideal for big-scale data processing requirements of current generation devices and all the upcoming integrated technologies for AI and VR applications that are resource intensive.

In all likelihood, the LPDDR5X RAM will debut on the Galaxy S22 series – along with its possibility of showing up on other smartphones, tablets or even laptops next year. Beyond that, the chip will be used in 5G technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, electric vehicles, and of course the metaverse.

Samsung has hinted that the new RAM will soon expand the digital reality ecosystem as it has begun collaborating with global chipset makers for a more stringent framework. There’s no explicit detail on manufacturers Samsung will be collaborating with, but we expect to hear more from the chipset manufacturer in the coming weeks.

We expect the Apple ecosystem also to eventually move to the LPDDR5 RAM since currently it is using the LPDDR4X chips in the iPhone 13 series. Don’t be surprised if the next year’s Apple devices come with Samsung’s new DRAM onboard.