Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is probably considered the more “fun” of the new foldable phones that they have announced this year so it’s no surprise that it’s getting a lot of accessories and fashion collaborations. For fans of Disney and Marvel, the Korean OEM has announced some new accessories for the Flip 3, specifically a hand strap with the Marvel logo and a ring holder featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse. The bad news is that these fan items will only be available in Taiwan, at least for now.

Samsung Taiwan posted about these exclusive accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in partnership with the Marvel and Disney juggernauts. The accessories are sold separately without a protective case but they are compatible with the official regular silicone cover cases from Samsung. They have also announced some new strap accessories designed in collaboration with local designers in Taiwan as a way to promote the smartphone in the country as well.

The finger strap for the foldable phone just shows off the Marvel logo so if you were expecting some superhero designs, sorry to burst your bubble. But if you’re a huge Marvel fan anyway, this would appeal to you. The ring holder is a bit more interesting and eye-catching as it comes in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head which is already synonymous with Disney. It’s also a bit more subtle as it doesn’t have the word Disney emblazoned on it.

The strap accessories by local designers are the more fashion-forward choice if you like your phone to look more stylish and colorful. There are six designs to choose from. They also released some protective cases that can be used together with the strap or the key ring. The accessories are said to be limited only so these are probably for the local market only as there has been no announcement from other markets otherwise.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Marvel and Disney accessories will be available in Taiwan starting mid-October. They’ll be available at the at the Samsung Experience Hall, Samsung Wisdom Hall, and the Samsung Mall. The Marvel strap will be sold at NT$690 ($24) while the Disney ring will be available for NT$890 ($31).