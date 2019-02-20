While Samsung did announce a new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active, not everyone is looking for that kind of wearable. Some people are actually fine with just using fitness bands if their aim is more to track their workouts than anything else. And so the Korean OEM has announced something for that market, the Galaxy Fit and the slightly smaller Galaxy Fit e. The fitness wearables are the perfect support for active lifestyles, whether you’re just a casual runner or an athlete.

When you’re wearing your fitness band and you start doing activities like walking, running, biking, rowing, using an elliptical trainer, or basically just any workout activity, it can detect what you’re doing and start tracking you already. You can also manually choose which activity you want to track from among the more than 90 options on your Samsung Health app on your connected smartphone. You can also track your wellbeing throughout the day with enhanced sleep analysis and smart stress management.

But if you also want the convenience that a smartwatch brings, these fitness bands can also interact with your connected smartphone. You can receive alerts, notifications, and even messages. It has a widget where you can sync information from your phone, like the weather, alarms, and calendar items. On the occasion that you travel to a place with a different time zone, you get a dual-clock watch face so you can arrange and manage your schedule.

As for the difference between the two, the Galaxy Fit e is slightly smaller with a .74” PMOLED display while the Galaxy Fit has a .95” Full Color AMOLED display. The former has a 128KB internal RAM and 4MB external ROM while the latter has a 512KB internal RAM, 2048KB external RAM, and a 32MB external ROM. Their batteries are also different with the Galaxy Fit having a 120mAh one and the Galaxy Fit e with just 70mAh.

They both have a 5ATM water resistance and military standard 810G. The Galaxy Fit comes in black and silver while the Galaxy Fit e has black, white, and yellow. Pricing has not yet been announced but they will initially be available in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and Germany.

SOURCE: Samsung