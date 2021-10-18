Samsung announced last week that there will be a part 2 to their Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. The expectation is of course that for such a “major” event they will be announcing a new device like the Galaxy S21 FE but that seems to not be the case as per several reliable tipsters. We did get a new video from Samsung’s YouTube channel hinting at what it might be but if that’s what they’re going to announce, then it may not be that big of a deal.

The video on its official channel says “Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you”. It features a robot in the Galaxy Studio and adjusting colors in the palette knob. The changes on the screen also apply to the changes in the outfits of the robots in the studio. Based on this video, then we surmise that the announcement may have something to do with being able to create custom colors for foldable devices, most likely the previously released ones.

Phandroid shares that the Samsung website shows that the header for Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 features the Galaxy Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold 3 and no other hints of other devices. So this probably means that what they will be announcing still has something to do with the two newer devices. It may be about creating custom color themes for either or both devices. But if this is the reveal, it’s strange that they would need a major event for it.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 can actually be ordered with custom hinge colors so this is not something new. The newer foldable Samsung smartphones may also be getting this option but does it really warrant another “Unpacked” event? The color options could have been announced and offered at the launch a few months ago, unless this is something new that they just thought of when people requested for more colors.

In any case, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event is on October 20, 10AM ET. Our expectations aren’t high that we’ll get something exciting but who knows?