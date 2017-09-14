It’s that time again when Kantar Worldpanel outs reports that will give us an idea how the mobile industry has fared the past few months. We’re now in the 3rd quarter of the year and we know the numbers will change once we enter Q4 as it is the holiday shopping season. According to Kantar World, the performance of iOS in China, Japan, and the US in the last three months ending July was strong. In the same period, it was flat in Europe, no thanks to the success of Samsung in Great Britain, results to a 2.8% percentage increase with Huawei and Sony leading the pack.

In Europe, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and Great Britain are considered as the biggest markets. Sony’s share increased to 4.8% after its move to just focus on mid-range to premium phones. Interestingly, Sony’s phone didn’t get any much positive feedback from the consumers although its numbers improved. For one, the Sony Xperia XA was a top seller despite the not so premium specs.

Both Samsung and Sony did a comeback and this is said to be placing pressure on Huawei. The top Chinese OEM is doing well in Europe but is facing tough competition. Numbers went up to 14.6% from last year’s 12.4% share in Italy and Germany while sales went down in Great Britain and Spain.

Samsung is still the top brand in the United States with 36.2% share of the market. Apple follows with 34.1%. The success of the two brands was mainly because of the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7 as their best-selling handsets. Meanwhile, in China, Apple’s numbers jumped to 19.3% with the iPhone 7 Plus as the most popular in Urban China.

