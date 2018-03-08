Samsung is joining the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games and it is aiming to inspire and spread the Paralympic Spirit. The South Korean tech giant has always been supportive of the Paralympic Movement and so it will continue to inspire by introducing technologies that allow people to capture memories of the winter games, as well as, motivate people to get involved in the movement. With a hashtag #DoWhatYouCant, Samsung is expected to deliver more exciting experiences as per tradition during the past Paralympic Games.

Samsung Electronics CMO and Executive Vice President, Younghee Lee, said, “At PyeongChang 2018, we will continue to leverage our technological advancements to inspire the #DoWhatYouCant spirit and motivate more people to be involved in the Paralympic Movement.” Some of the special things Samsung will do is to give an exclusive Galaxy Note8 Pack to the Paralympians. This also comes with a fast-charging battery pack and a special protective case.

Samsung is also set to 4D VR experiences with the Galaxy Note 8. Feel free to enjoy the winter sports, snowboarding, and even the space with contents available. There’s also the idea of a vision-enhancing app for people with low-vision which hopefully, will work with the Samsung Gear VR.

SOURCE: Samsung