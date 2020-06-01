While you may probably have more pressing needs and priorities right now, if you’re a fan of Samsung devices, this new program may interest you. They are launching the Samsung Access program for owners of the Galaxy S20 family. It is actually an improvement of its Samsung Upgrade Program and also includes Samsung Premium Care and even a Microsoft 365 subscription. If you’re planning to upgrade your device regularly and you want an insurance program instead of just a warranty, this may be a good deal to get.

If you’re purchasing any of the new flagship devices, namely the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you now have the option to sign up for the Samsung Access program. You will be able to upgrade to new devices every nine months at no additional cost and also get new devices through financing options like fixed monthly payments. If you want to upgrade your phone earlier, you will need to pay a one-time fee of $100.

Aside from the upgrade, you will also get Samsung Premium Care which lets you repair or replace accidentally damaged broken phones for a $99 deductible fee. You are only allowed to claim three times in 12 months. Another bonus for those who get Samsung Access is that you get a Microsoft 365 subscription. You get full access to all the Office software like Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Skype, Teams as well as 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

The cloud storage is of course useful for those running out of space on their devices as you can connect it to your Samsung account. This way you can backup your photos and videos and your phone data as well. You will be able to connect it to your Samsung Gallery and Samsung Cloud on both smartphones and tablets. If you think all these benefits to enrolling in Samsung Access is worth it, you can already sign up now.

Samsung Access is priced at $37/month for Galaxy S20, $42/month for Galaxy S20+, and $48/month for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. If you want to cancel your subscription, you can do so but you will have to return the phone after three months. If you want to cancel before the three months is up, you will have to pay a $100 fee.