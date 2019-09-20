JerryRigEverything mainly conducts durability tests for premium flagships to help the consumers know if they are worth the high price. The last one was the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Today, another Samsung smartphone is being wrecked by Zack Nelson. Well, wreck is such a big word–let’s just say again–Scratch, Burned, and Bent. The Samsung A80 is a mid-range phone that boasts decent specs and features. Its main selling point is the rotating camera module. The phone is built for the ‘Era of Live’

The durability test starts with the standard scratch test. This is scratched at only level 2 but that’s because a plastic still covers the screen. Once removed, the display scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7.

Scratching the flip camera reveals it’s only covered by plastic. Be careful when you scratch the metal sides because of the screeching noise. When watching the durability video below, we suggest you turn down the volume. Don’t use earphones.

JerryRigEverything has demonstrated how the flip camera works. The slide-up and down mechanism of the phone seems solid, robust, and can’t be destroyed easily. It’s not exactly the first camera with a sliding mechanism but it appears to be the best so far if we’re talking about durability.

The camera retracts almost automatically and it seems to do that for protection. You can hear a lot of clicking noises when you insist on holding it shut while in use.

The burn test reveals the 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display can last up to 30 seconds under heat but still without any damage or residue. Bending the Galaxy A80 from the front and back does nothing but doing it from the front slight separates the back.