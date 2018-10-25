The Samsung Galaxy A6s was said to be released this month together with the Galaxy A9s. The A6s is the first ODM model. It’s the first phone from the South Korean tech giant that’s been licensed to be produced by another firm. We earlier thought the Galaxy A6s was the Galaxy P30 but we can now confirm the name, specs, features, and even pricing. This one is special because it’s the first Samsung branded device that’s made by another company.

Samsung usually manufactures its own phones. The decision to have an ODM is definitely for business. With this move, the company reduces some cost. We’re not sure what model will follow or when Samsung will roll out another ODM product but we won’t be surprised if more budget, affordable, and mid-range smartphones will be made by China-based Wintech.

The Samsung Galaxy A6s Android phone sports a large 6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080p+ resolution, a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, dual 12MP and 2MP cameras, 12MP selfie shooter, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3300mAh battery. Battery life is decent enough but the cameras are underwhelming compared to the Galaxy A6+’s 24MP front-facing shooter and dual 16MP + 5MP rear cameras.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A6+ costs CNY 1,799 for the 64GB model. That’s about $259 in the US or €230 in Europe. The 128GB variant is priced CNY 2199 ($316).

SOURCE: Samsung