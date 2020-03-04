The other day, we saw the Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 image renders surfacing before the official launch. The mid-range phones are arriving soon, following the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 introduced with quad rear cameras introduced last December. The Galaxy A series phones remain within the budget to mid-range category. The A11 and A41 have yet to arrive but here is another Galaxy A phone–the Galaxy A21. It’s an obvious follow-up to the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20s.

In case you didn’t know, the Samsung Galaxy A20 was one of the few bestsellers in the mobile marketplace last year. It was seventh in the list of most sold phones all over the world. Samsung decided to release another version with almost the same features but improved.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A21 will feature a punch-hole screen (Infinity-O display), quad rear cameras (wide/main, telephoto, ultra-wide, depth), and a dual-LED flash. A rear fingerprint sensor may surprise you.

Looking at the image render, the Samsung Galaxy Galaxy A21 still has bezels. A significant chin greets you which could mean a lower resolution display. The phone is also said to run on an Exynos 7904 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB built-in memory, memory card slot for storage expansion, and a 4000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A21 may arrive in the US. You can use it with MetroPCS, Boost Mobile, and Cricket if you wish to use a prepaid SIM instead.