Back in February, we reported the Samsung 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM entering mass production. Half a year later and despite the global pandemic situation, here is Samsung ready to ship that new mobile DRAM. The largest semiconductor line in the world is bringing the 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM for new phones. This is from one of the top names in advanced memory technology. The production has started with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology and may soon ship to other OEMs that will use the new product.

The 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM is built on the 10nm-class (1z) process (3rd-gen). It is said to offer the highest mobile memory performance in the world today. It also brings the biggest capacity that allows mobile consumers to enjoy AI and 5G features.

Next-gen phones will use the 16Gb LPDDR5 mobile DRAM from Samsung. We’re expecting next-gen premium flagship devices will use it first. Samsung Electronics’ DRAM Product & Technology Executive Vice President Jung-bae Lee said: “The 1z-based 16Gb LPDDR5 elevates the industry to a new threshold, overcoming a major developmental hurdle in DRAM scaling at advanced nodes. We will continue to expand our premium DRAM lineup and exceed customer demands, as we lead in growing the overall memory market.”

Samsung has also proudly announced its that the Pyeongtaek Complex is expanding manufacturing. This makes Samsung’s Pyeongtaek line 2 the biggest-scale production line in the work. The whole space is now over 128,900 square meters in size.

The DRAM will also be joined by new V-NAND and foundry solutions. The new LPDDR5 is better and faster at 6,400 megabits per second (Mb/s). It’s an improvement for the 12Gb LPDDR5 (5,500Mb/s) now commonly found in most flagship phones today.

To give you an idea of how fast this one is, it only takes a second to transfer 51.2GB worth of data or about ten 5GB-sized full-HD movies. The new LPDDR5 RAM is thinner by 30%. It can enable multi-cameras and 5G in a slimmer form.