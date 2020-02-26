We’ve heard of 16GB RAM before but this is only the first 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant has just introduced a new RAM for the next-generation premium phones and it is already based on the 2nd-generation 10nm-class process tech. The new mobile DRAM promises the largest capacity and highest performance in the industry so far. Mass production has recently begun so expect 16GB RAM smartphones in the coming months will be introduced not only by the South Korean tech giant but also by other OEMs.

From 6GB to 12GB to 16GB, memory technology has really gone a long way. The first 12GB RAM was only introduced around the same time last year and mass production happened a few months after. For 2020, we’re looking at 16GB to advance further. Its capacity is also expected to include improved AI features and 5G connectivity, as well as, smarter mobile photography and more graphics-rich mobile gaming.

Samsung Electronics’ Senior VP of Memory Sales & Marketing Cheol Choi shared: “Samsung has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices. We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers.”

The South Korean tech giant is expected to address future memory demands from most customers today. This year will be more about speed and power as 5G and AI are being advanced further. With 16GB LPDDR5, imaginE 5,500 Mb/s (megabits per second) being transferred. That is about 1.3 times faster compared to LPDDR4X. Energy savings are improved by 20% compared to 8GB LPDDR4X.

Simply put, the new 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM from Samsung offers about twice the power and DRAM capacity usually found in gaming PCs and laptops in the market. It comes with four 8Gb chips and eight 12Gb chips, promising ultra-fast performance.