You know that natural disasters and terrorist attacks are becoming a little too common when Facebook starts creating tools that would help people let their loved ones know that they’re okay. That’s exactly what they did with the Safety Check feature. But now instead of being triggered if you’re in a location near an earthquake or typhoon or a bombing, it now has a dedicated tab on the social network, although it’s not really that easy to find it (and probably with good reason).

The dedicated tab is buried on the left side of your Facebook app, together with all the other Facebook features you’re probably not using. But that means it’s not that easy to just do a safety check post, even though you’re far, far away from the catastrophe (yes, people apparently do that). If you know where to look though, this is an important tool that you can use whenever disaster strikes and give some peace of mind to your loved ones who are worried about you.

The Safety Check disaster feed consists of a list of ongoing or recent disasters like typhoons, major fires, building collapses, terrorist attacks. In short, it’s an eerie list of of all our nightmares come to digital life. But it also contains information about how you can help during these times or even just make donations, a feature that Facebook recently added.

So now that Facebook has this dedicated tab, hopefully people will use it responsibly, and not just to attract attention on their timeline. The feature is gradually rolling out over the next few weeks.

SOURCE: Facebook