While there are tons of power banks and battery extenders out there, don’t you sometimes wish it could actually charge your laptop as well? But you don’t want to lug around a huge power bank (because there are some out there but may be too big) and so you just make do with your current one. Romeo Power will solve your mobile charging problems as its Saber power bank has various ports, including an ordinary AC outlet so you can plug in your laptop’s charger.

The power bank also lets you plug in those with micro USB and USB-C so you don’t need adaptors. But of course, all attention will be on the AC outlet that you can find at one end of the battery pack. The rectangular-shaped Saber is also pretty handy as it weighs just 2.2lbs and is only 2.28” x 2.36” x 10.5” big. It has 23,000mAh capacity and has 86 watt-hours so you can charge several devices all at the same time. It is also built to be “life proof” as it can survive shocks and drops and of course it is water and dust resistant.

Despite its big capacity, they say you only need two hours to fully recharge it which is way faster than your ordinary power banks (and they even have just half the capacity). You need to get the mobile app so you can see the information about the battery, like how much charge is left, how many minutes until it finishes charging, which ports are used and of course software updates.

The Saber power bank is now available for pre-order and you even get a discounted rate of $199. The regular price will be at $299 and will ship by the end of the year.

SOURCE: Romeo Power

VIA: SlashGear