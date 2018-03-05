If you were planning to get the GoPro-like Rylo 360-degree camera when it was first released last year, you probably would have scrapped that plan if you were using an Android device. That’s because the companion app for the cam was only available for the iOS platform. The good news now is that they have finally released an Android app to make it easier for users to transfer their videos and edit them as well from your smartphone.

Aside from the fact that there was no Android app then, you still would have not been able to use the camera to transfer the videos since you would have needed a cable to attach to your smartphone and you would also need a separate editing software. But now with the arrival of the Rylo app on the Google Play Store, you will be able to easily transfer the videos to your phone through sync cables.

You will also be able to create your edited clip from your 360 degree shot and convert it into the more common 1080p HD video format. Choose the section of the scene that you want to be able to edit and then choose from the app’s tools, which includes an auto-pan that still keeps a moving subject in the middle of the frame. You will still be able to export the whole 360-degree video if you prefer that.

The companion app, which you can now download on the Google Play Store, is compatible with Android devices running on Marshmallow and above. They recommend however newer smartphones like Google Nexus 6P, Pixel or Pixel XL, Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, or a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S8 which have the necessary video processing power to export the videos. The Rylo camera for Android itself costs around $499 and comes with the necessary cables and microUSB card. You can check out the review of the camera here.

VIA: SlashGear