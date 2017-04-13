Running Android on more devices is now possible. The platform has expanded not just from smartphones to tablets but also to wearables, smart TVs, and now Chromebooks. The Android community has been wishing for the OS to be available in other gadgets and good thing there’s the Anbox which is better than an emulator. Running Android apps on a desktop computer is possible if you’re a genius hacker but for the ordinary Android users, this Anbox makes it easy for you to run apps natively.

Apps will run as if they are desktop programs. This open source system was developed by Simon Fels who just made his project public after working on it the past couple of years. This Anbox is said to isolate the Android OS from the host as made possible by the Linux namespaces according to its developer.

Anbox is best to run on a Linux machine. The developer also said he tries to keep up with the latest Android Open Source project so his app is always up-to-date. This ‘Android in a Box’ isn’t an emulator but includes additional kernel modules. It also requires root access. Version is now ready for public use but it may not be for everyone. The Google Play Store isn’t included so don’t be surprised if you can’t find it.

You can install Anbox on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS by launching a new Terminal session and entering this command: sudo snap install –classic anbox-installer && anbox-installer.

SOURCE: mm.gravado.de