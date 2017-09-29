The ladies have only been waiting for this. The Rose Pink version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now available in Europe. Taiwan got the Rose Pink Galaxy S8+ back in June so we never doubted this day would come for Europe. It may have taken a while but we don’t think anyone would be complaining now.

The Rose Pink Galaxy S8 and S8+ phone were recently listed on the Samsung Netherlands website. Note that this is different from the Pink Galaxy Note 8 that was released in Taiwan. The South Korean tech giant has released a number of Pink versions already and we don’t think Samsung will stop anytime soon. Why? Because Pink sells. We just don’t know how many units the company sells every time a Pink edition is launched but we’re assuming a lot.

Samsung didn’t change anything on this Pink version. The specs are still the same: 5.8-inch screen, 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution, 64GB storage, microSD card slot, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing cam, Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor, USB Type-C, NFC, audio headphone jack, and a 3000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S8+ almost have the same specs but with a bigger screen at 6.2 inches and a bigger 3500mAh battery.

SOURCE: Samsung