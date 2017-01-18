For those who own Roku streaming players or Roku TVs, having the Roku app on your mobile device has made it easier sometimes to stream whatever it is you want on he bigger screen, since your phone can act as a remote as well. The latest update to the app makes it even easier, giving you quick access to your favorite streaming services, videos that you may want to watch, and even making the remote control feature as close as possible to the actual Roku device remote.

The updated user interface of the Roku mobile app gives it a “sleek new look” but more importantly, a simpler way to navigate your content. You would only need a few taps or sometimes even just a single one so you can launch your installed streaming channels or browse through what you can watch next, and even share your photos and videos stored on your mobile device onto the bigger screen.

Once you’ve updated the app, you will now see a scrollable view of streaming channels like Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, NBA, etc. When you launch any of them, the Roku mobile app will launch the remote control. The interface of the remote has also been updated and it now closely matches the buttons available on the Roku device remote. You also have a channels icon on the upper right top of the screen so you can have access to the streaming options.

And in case you’ve run out of movies and TV shows to watch that are on your list, you have the What’s On button so you can browse through other entertainment you may have missed. You can also follow movies that are in the theater to know when they will be available on streaming. You can update the Roku mobile app though the Google Play page.

SOURCE: Roku