Rocket League needs no recognition. The immensely popular title is getting a mobile edition in form of Rocket League Sideswipe. The game will now be available for free on both Android and iOS platforms later this year. It will thrive on the same success formula of the Rocket League to make gaming even more fun and prolific for the mobile platform.

Simply put, the competitive gameplay of the Rocket League remains unaltered, only that it has been reimagined for the good of mobile gamers. I.e. instead of the third-person perspective gameplay of the Rocket League, the Rocket League Sideswipe will involve gamers in a side-scroller view.

The Rocket League Sideswipe will drop with mobile controls that’ll make the basic gameplay seamless for both novice and pro-level fans. Rules are the same, drive the ball into the opponent’s goal; this in 1vs1 or 2vs2 matches. The new perspective is made possible with the option to play online with friends.

Now to make it interesting for mobile gamers, the Rocket League Sideswipe will comprise fast – two minute matches. But players will have the option to customize cars and play competitively – competing with other players up the rankings.

There is nothing more known about the gameplay in initial reports. However, according to Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League, gamers in Australia and New Zealand can now join “limited-time Regional Alpha test on Android via the Google Play Store.” Information on betas for other regions will be shared in the coming months.