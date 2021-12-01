We don’t focus much on games but when we do, it means we really like a game. That or it really is popular these days. Rocket League Sideswipe was promised to rollout for Android phones later this year. It finally happened and it’s now on the mobile platform. Developed by Psyonix Studios, this new sports app can be downloaded straight from the Google Play Store. The new game centers on car soccer that has surprised us this year to be fun and interesting on mobile as it was on old gaming consoles.

Rocket League is a game developed for the Playstation and Xbox. The game is also now playable on other platforms like Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Mac. This year, a mobile version is made ready for Android.

What’s different in the Android version is you only have those intuitive touch controls. It should be easier and more fun too especially if you are playing on a larger screen.

Like the original Rocket League game, you need to put the ball in the opponent’s net. Of course, it’s soccer. Do everything in your power and ability to go off the ground and go faster. The game is all about wit and speed.

Each match only goes for two minutes. You should be fast and smart enough to win the Rocket League Sideswipe. Gameplay is easy to learn.

Enjoy the game in either 1v1 or 2v2. You can complete online. Feel free to play Private Matches with friends or enjoy Competitive Matches online with other players around the globe. You can work your way up the rankings and be the top player in the world.

When you play Online Matches, you can also unlock special items. There may be Rocket Pass and Seasons for an enhanced gaming experience. You can also customize your car but you have to unlock the items when you continuously play. Feel free to create your own car and choose from different options: cars, decals, and wheels among others.