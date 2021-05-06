The hot topic this past few weeks has been the Epic vs. Apple court case trial bringing some interesting facts to light. Latest one being, the plans to bring full version of the Rocket League game to the mobile platform. This document was assembled together by The Verge detailing the latest plans of Epic for games and apps like Fortnite, Rocket League and Houseparty. The revelation makes for a perfect case when it comes to experiencing the game sans the NVIDIA GeForce Now or Steam Link.

The detailed document clearly suggests the availability of Rocket League’s Mobile Beta in Q2, 2021. That makes us presume somewhere around June 2021 for Rocket League to land for smartphones – including Android and most probably iOS platform at a later stage.

This document also makes it obvious that the plan was mustered up in June 2020, and they have managed to keep it under the wraps quite well. It is a common consensus that Epic and Psyonix would like to refresh the game’s launcher with mobile platform support allegedly coming in the next couple of months.

For a gamer who plays this title on a regular basis, cross-platform compatibility means a big smile on the face. The game will be rebuilt for touch controls with a side-scroll configuration for the best experience on the small screen.

It has to be noted the game here in question is not the 2D version called Rocket League Sideswipe which is in beta testing currently. This one is the full game experience in the 3D version just like the one on PC, Nintendo and Switch.

Given the nature of the complex gameplay and control dynamics, it is highly likely it will come with a controller requirement. No more details are present at this point, and gamers will already be eager to test the mobile version.