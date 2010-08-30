Rockchip is launching it’s next generation chip for Android. The RK2818 chip will be powering select phones and mid range tablets. The three-core processor includes 660MHZ ARM, DSP, and GPU. The chip should allow for really good 720 HD video performance, and make Flash and HTML 5 video run with ease. It has an integrated 3G module to allow connectivity for TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, CDMA2000 EVDO.

The devices that will run this chip are said to be capable of handling 800×480, 800×600, 1024×600 screen resolutions along with 512MB of RAM. We don’t know all the devices that will be running this chip of course, but it sounds promising at the direction things are heading.

[via Cloned In China]