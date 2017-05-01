Endless runner? Check. Robots running? Check. Robot unicorns running with rainbows coming out of its backside? Uhm, check? You get that and more with the Robot Unicorn Attack game series from Adult Swim Games (well, where else can you expect that yes?). The third game in the endless runner series brings more of the same plus a new element which may be good or bad news depending on how you feel about the tech. The game, now available on Android, is now rendered in 3D graphics.

The gameplay remains the same. It’s still a side-scrolling endless runner where you get to race the titular robot unicorns. This time around though, you have a choice of three different robot unicorns that you can use as you lead your charge into the unending beyond, wherever that may be. There are actually a lot more unicorn options, but you can only use three at a time. Those that you don’t need can be melted down and forged to create upgrades for the unicorns you did choose.

But probably the major difference with this new game is that while the first 2 used 2D graphics, this one is now rendered in 3D to give you much more “life-like” visuals. Well, as life-like as robot unicorns with rainbow farts can get. The downside to this is that the “powerful 3D graphics requirements” are actually causing the game to lag and also drain the device’s batteries quicker.

If you have a powerful enough smartphone and a powerbank at the ready, you can download Robot Unicorn 3 from the Google Play Store for free. It has pretty expensive in-app purchases so be careful when playing the game or you might accidentally spend $99.99 on one item.