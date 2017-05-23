Normally, your activity tracker looks like an activity tracker and you’re probably not really trying to hide it. But if you’re going to a formal event where you will probably be doing a lot of standing and maybe even walking, you would still want to have something to track all your activity. Except. your tracker doesn’t go with your outfit. The solution would be to wear something fashionable and looks like an accessory but is actually a wearable too. Enter Ringly Go.

It isn’t the first time that Ringly introduced a fashionable tracker as they had their metal bracelet Aries last year. This time around, the Go is a bit more casual but still just as fashionable, well if you go for this kind of style. There are two variants to choose from: one has a blush leather band and a white stone while the other one has a black leather band and a black stone. The adjustable band ranges from 5.6-8 inches.

But of course more than just their designs, this wearable is your basic activity tracker, just more stylish and more subtle. The “reconstituted stone” actually has five colored lights and vibration patterns that will be useful when you get alert notifications from your paired smartphones. It also keeps track on how many steps you’ve taken, what distance you’ve already traveled for that day, and how many calories it estimates that you’ve already burned.

You can get the Ringly Go activity tracking bracelets from the Ringly website for $125 each. If you want you can even get both if you want alternative matching bracelets for your various outfits.

VIA: SlashGear